Okada Ban: Otti Putting Cart Before Horse – Aba Residents

Some residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State woke up on Monday to receive an announcement by the state Governor, Alex Otti that commercial motorcyclists (Okada) have been banned in the city.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Otti, on Sunday, directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis.

The Governor in a press statement signed by Kazie Uko, his Chief Press Secretary, also directed security agencies to arrest any individual caught violating the order, for possible prosecution.

The residents who spoke to New Telegraph described the decision as anti-people, anti-environment and inconsiderate, as the majority of the roads in Aba can only be plied by motorcycles.

They said that the Governor whose decision may be in the better interest of securing Aba and Umuahia, but he should have waited and put the roads in good shape before taking such a decision.

They decried the ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists in Aba, saying that it will add to the suffering of the residents, who do not have alternative means of transportation, due to bad roads.

Comrade Gerrard Iwu said that the announcement that commercial motorcyclists have been banned in Umuahia and Aba, in particular, is funny, as major roads in Aba are not good for any movable thing except motorcycles and human legs.

“Who gave the Governor such hasty and nasty advice? What does such a person know about Aba? Now look at this, Obohia Road, Ohanku Road Omuma Road, Old Express Road, Umuode Road, Port Harcourt Road, Abayi-Ariaria, Powerline;

“Cemetery Road, Uratta Road, Ohazu Road, some parts of Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road Ogbonnaya Road are all major roads in Aba South and Aba North that are completely in mess.

“So, what will the residents be doing? Look at people around Owerre-Aba, Iheorji, Umuogele and the entire Ndiegoro, what’s the transportation system like? Do they have roads? I think Governor Otti needs to reconsider this decision. It’s not going to do anything good.”

In what appears like a reactionary second announcement after negative response from residents hit the social media space, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity made a release he tagged “update on the ban on commercial motorcycle within Aba and Umuahia Metropolis”.

According to Ekeoma, “For clarity, the ban on the Operations of Commercial Motorcyclists takes effect only at the City centres of Aba and Umuahia, hence the word “Metropolis” was used. Those plying the routes outside the City Centres are not affected by this directive.

“Again, as mentioned in the previous release; the ban is only on Commercial Motorcyclists, not on private operators.

“Sanity, safety and security concerns formed the basis for this decision as it was discovered that some Commercial Operators stray into the city centres to operate freely, a development that’s not in the best interest of the state.

“Government shall take further action on this directive by ensuring that major parts of the city centres affected by the ban are properly marked as Tricycle Restricted Areas.

“To ensure that some security agents do not take advantage of this directive to resort to extortion and intimidation of Motorcyclists outside the affected areas, Governor Otti has directed that measures be put in place immediately to ensure that any security agent caught molesting any innocent motorcycle operator will be punished.”

Reacting to Ekeoma’s release which was more explanatory than what Uko gave on Sunday, Mr Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, a resident of Omuma Road said that both announcements were unnecessary as commercial motorcyclists have been banned in Aba Township by the previous government.

“Are they not aware that Okada doesn’t go around Aba Main Town? They’re trying to create avenues for police to deal with our people. Since 2017 or even beyond, has anybody since Okada in Azikiwe Road, Clifford Road, Asa Road and Aba-Owerri Road?

“When last did they see Okada around Ehi Road, St Michael’s Road, Hospital Road, GRA, Eziukwu Road, Milverton Road, Park Road, Pound Road, Howell Crescent, Scotland Crescent, East Street, Market Road, Tenant Road, Cameroon Road etc? These areas are what we know as Aba Township.

“The Okada riders are usually seen around inside Ogbor-Hill, across the Railway or probably beyond number-1 School Road, around the popular number-1 junction where Ngwa Road, Port Harcourt Road, Asa Road and Cemetery Road meet each other.

“They come there because of the nature of Port Harcourt where the residents are restricted to motorcycles for fast and easier means of going home and coming out due to the bad nature of the road. So, I don’t understand what they mean by they have banned Commercial motorcyclists in Aba Metropolis.

“Where is Aba Metropolis? Have there been any commercial motorcyclists plying those areas for over six to seven years now? Was the announcement necessary? My worry is the police and their attitude.

“This announcement will give them the effrontery to go after commercial motorcyclists all over even in the suburbs of Aba not minding whatever government means by Aba Metropolis.”