Ojulari Smear Campaign Threatens Reforms, Nat’l Stability – Aduwo

The President of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Olufemi Aduwo, has raised the alarm over what he described as a coordinated smear campaign against Bayo Ojulari, the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement made available to journalists, Aduwo alleged that the campaign is a deliberate plot to undermine ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector and destabilize the country.

He strongly condemned the “vile propaganda, targeted harassment, and cowardly whispering campaign” allegedly being orchestrated by elements unsettled by Ojulari’s commitment to sanitizing the NNPCL.

According to the statement, “It has become evident that certain disgruntled individuals, many of whom have long benefitted from the systemic rot within the sector, are deeply threatened by the reformist agenda Ojulari represents.”

“These unpatriotic actors have resorted to malicious insinuations, disinformation, and underhand tactics, all designed to erode public confidence and sow discord within the Presidency,” he added.

Aduwo maintained that Ojulari’s appointment was based on merit, describing him as a man of “proven competence, moral clarity, and an unwavering record of service.”

“His early initiatives have signalled a return to fiscal discipline, operational transparency, and the recovery of national assets from oil thieves and entrenched cartels,” he noted.

He further alleged that these “enemies of the nation” are now attempting to manipulate security agencies, mislead political actors, and poison the public space, stressing that the attacks on Ojulari are attacks on Nigeria’s sovereign energy future.

The CCDI president called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and all patriotic institutions to remain resolute in their support.

“Ojulari’s success is Nigeria’s success. To betray him is to betray the mandate of reform and national survival. Nigeria must not be held hostage by saboteurs masquerading as patriots,” he stated.