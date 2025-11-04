Ojulari Seeks End To Energy Poverty Across Africa

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has emphasised the urgent need to end energy poverty across Africa. He also called for co-investment strategies to de-risk energy infrastructure and unlock shared prosperity.

He spoke while participating in a closed-door session of the Global Oil Club, a prestigious forum of leading energy companies and institutions, according to a statement by NNPC Ltd yesterday. Ojulari said: “Africa’s energy future must be built on collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. NNPC Limited stands ready to co-create solutions that will deliver real impact.”

According to the statement, the GCEO also led a high-level delegation to the NNPC exhibition booth at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), reinforcing the company’s commitment to global partnerships, energy equity, and sustainable investment. He was welcomed by the Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC Ltd, Sophia Mbakwe, and other senior executives.

The statement explained that the GCEO’s visit under scored NNPC’s strategic presence at one of the world’s most influential energy gatherings. It added that the Chairman of the Board of NNPC Limited and fellow board members were also in attendance, demonstrating unified leadership and support for the company’s international engagements.

“The theme of ADIPEC 2025, “Energy. Intelligence. Impact,” resonates deeply with NNPC’s transformation ourney into a commercially driven, global energy company. Throughout Day 1, the GCEO held strategic meetings with global energy leaders, exploring partnerships in gas infrastructure, decarbonisation, and upstream investment.

“Also representing NNPC Limited was Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr. Udy Ntia, who featured in the Global Strategy Session titled Beyond the Barrel: The Future of Upstream Strategy. In his submission, Ntia affirmed NNPC’s readiness to co-invest in industry-wide solutions while accelerating Nigeria’s oil and gas output in line with national and regional energy mandates.

“The NNPC Limited booth at ADIPEC 2025 continues to attract global attention, showcasing the company’s portfolio of transformative projects, including key gas projects, methane reduction initiatives, and its expanding footprint in clean energy and human capital development.

NNPC Limited’s participation at ADIPEC 2025 reflects its role as a corporate titan and energy anchor for Africa, demonstrating its commitment to delivering intelligent energy solutions with lasting impact,” the statement added.