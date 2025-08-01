Ojulari: Protect Nigeria From Economic Sabotage, Coalition Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of OilWatch Nigeria, Workers’ Rights Alliance, and Concerned Citizens have called on President Bola Tinubu to protect Nigeria from further economic sabotage and restore public confidence in his administration by acting decisively over the alleged role of Bayo Ojulari indicating his role in the N34.65 billion scandal and other corrupt practices based on available evidence.

The Coalition led by Emmanuel Ekpeyong, Danladi Usman and Babatunde Anifowoshe, also urged the President to support efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Ojulari who is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

This came as the coalition declared a three days protest beginning tomorrow (Friday), at the premises of the National Assembly, headquarters of the NNPC limited and the EFCC to further press home their demands until they were met.

The coalition said: “We call on the EFCC to immediately arrest and prosecute Bayo Ojulari for his alleged role in the N34.65 billion scandal and other corrupt practices.

“The evidence provided by Haske’s confession is sufficient to warrant his detention and a thorough investigation into his financial dealings, including the source of the $21 million and his involvement in NNPCL’s questionable contracts.

“We also demand that President Tinubu sack Ojulari from his position as NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer to demonstrate zero tolerance for corruption and restore public confidence in his administration.

“The magnitude of this scandal—N34.65 bil – lion stolen from the Nigerian people—cannot be overstated.”