Ojulari Pledges Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Mandate

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed his commitment to forging strong and effective partnerships with key stakeholders to successfully deliver on the strategic mandate entrusted to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ojulari made this pledge during a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

The GCEO emphasized a shared vision of progress and performance for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He noted that he and his executive leadership team are stepping into office with a spirit of collaboration and a deep resolve to make a lasting impact.

He further stressed that NNPC Ltd’s success will depend on close synergy with the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant institutions to break through bureaucratic barriers and accelerate results.

“We are here with a mindset of partnership—partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, with the Ministry of Finance, and with all other critical stakeholders. Our goal is to bridge gaps, foster alignment, and move forward with a united front. Antagonism benefits no one; collaboration is how we win,” Ojulari stated.

In response, Lokpobiri expressed strong confidence in the new leadership of NNPC Ltd. He noted that he has known many members of the management team personally and has received outstanding reports about their professional capabilities.

“This is arguably the strongest leadership team NNPC Ltd has ever assembled. Now is the time to translate that reputation into measurable results—especially in increasing crude oil production and ensuring the sector delivers optimal value to the Nigerian people,” Lokpobiri said.

The Minister assured Ojulari of his unwavering support and strategic guidance. He added that his office would work closely with the GCEO to provide the enabling environment for NNPC Ltd to thrive and deliver on its national mandate.

“This renewed spirit of partnership signals a new chapter for the oil and gas industry, marked by purposeful collaboration, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to national development.”

