Ojulari, Kida Best Hands For NNPCL Job – CONYL

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geo-political zones, on Thursday declared that President Bola Tinubu has chosen the best hands for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) in his recent appointments.

This was as the group congratulated Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari on his appointment as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive Chairman of the country’s number one oil corporation.

In a statement signed by the President General of the group, the youth body also congratulated Adedapo Segun, who was appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bello Rabiu representing the North-West, Yusuf Usman from the North-East, and Babs Omotowa for the North-Central, Austin Avuru for the South-South, David Ige for the South-West, and Henry Obih for the South-East.

CONYL charged the new appointees to ensure the emergence of exciting developments and great in the oil sector following their appointments, expressing optimism that, together with their fellow board members, they would steer the NNPC Limited to new heights and reinforce its position as a key player in the global energy market.

The statement reads: “the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, (CONYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geo-political zones, extend our warmest congratulations to Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari on his well deserved appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman of NNPLC. Indeed your appointments are well-deserved, as well as to the esteemed board members who have also been appointed.

“We also congratulate Adedapo Segun who has been confirmed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bello Rabiu representing the North-West; Yusuf Usman, from the North-East; Babs Omotowa for the North-Central; Austin Avuru for the South-South, David Ige for the South-West, and Henry Obih, for the South-East.

Others are Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, and Aminu Said Ahmed of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who will represent their respective ministries on the new board.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to their dedication, leadership, and the immense trust placed in them by our President and the people of Nigeria.

“Their appointments came at a pivotal time for the NNPC Limited, and we are confident that with their wealth of experience, vision, and commitment to excellence, the Corporation will continue to grow, thrive, and play a critical role in Nigeria’s economic development and energy sector.

“We have no doubt that their leadership will bring about positive transformation and foster greater collaboration within the industry.

“We look forward to seeing the exciting developments and successes that will emerge under their leadership. We trust that, together with their fellow board members, they will steer NNPC Limited to new heights, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy market.

“Once again, congratulations on this significant achievement. We wish the Group CEO, the Non-Executive Chairman and other board members all the very best in this new and exciting chapter.

“Please accept our sincere best wishes for your success in this esteemed role.”

