Ojulari And Upstream Excellence: Strengthening Production, Securing Nigeria’s Oil Wealth

Crude oil remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and the upstream segment of NNPC Limited is pivotal to sustaining national revenue, foreign exchange, and energy security.

Since assuming office eight months ago, Group Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ojulari has prioritized stabilizing operations, improving production reliability, and addressing long-standing challenges such as crude oil theft.

His interventions have reinforced upstream efficiency while supporting broader diversification and financial sustainability goals. Production Growth: Strategic focus Under Ojulari’s leadership, NNPC’s upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), achieved record production levels in 2025.

With output peaking at 355,000 barrels per day, the milestone reflects both the operational improvements Ojulari inherited and the additional oversight and strategic focus he has provided.

Production growth was facilitated by timely joint venture funding, improved asset integrity, and the strategic alignment of operational teams.

Ojulari emphasized that such gains are not merely numeric targets—they represent the reliable monetization of Nigeria’s natural resources for economic stability and national development.

Pipeline security and operational reliability A central challenge in Nigeria’s oil sector has historically been the vulnerability of pipelines to theft, vandalism, and sabotage. Under Ojulari, NNPC has achieved neartotal recovery of crude oil receipts across major pipelines, including the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP), Trans Escravos Pipeline (TEP), and Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP).

This milestone was attained through: Enhanced security collaboration with federal and state security agencies, as well as private security outfits.

Community engagement programs to incentivize local cooperation and reduce sabotage. Improved monitoring and maintenance protocols that ensure early detection of threats.

By stabilizing pipeline operations, Ojulari has not only safeguarded national revenue but also created conditions conducive to further investment and operational expansion. Reducing Crude Oil Theft: National priority Crude theft has historically eroded revenue, discouraged investors, and undermined energy security. Ojulari’s administration has treated theft reduction as both a commercial and national imperative.

Through coordinated interventions, the company has reduced losses drastically, ensuring that more barrels reach export terminals and domestic refineries.

The reduction in theft contributes directly to Nigeria’s fiscal health, strengthens NNPC’s credibility with international partners, and enables the company to plan with greater confidence across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Operational oversight, asset optimization Ojulari’s approach combines oversight with strategic delegation. He has focused on consolidating ongoing projects, ensuring that assets are optimized, performance metrics are met, and operational bottlenecks are addressed swiftly.

By balancing continuity with targeted interventions, Ojulari has stabilized upstream performance while laying the foundation for future growth.

Operational discipline has also been reinforced through rigorous reporting and accountability mechanisms, including monthly performance disclosures.

These measures provide transparency for stakeholders and enable the company to respond proactively to emerging risks. Joint ventures, production sharing contracts Effective upstream performance depends on healthy partnerships.

Ojulari has strengthened collaboration with Joint Venture (JV) and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) partners, ensuring timely funding, operational alignment, and contract compliance.

This enhanced partnership model has unlocked additional investment into the sector, boosted production reliability, and reinforced Nigeria’s position as a credible partner in the global oil market.

Linking upstream gains to national impact Production stability under Ojulari’s leadership has multiple downstream effects: Revenue Generation – Increased barrels translate into higher export receipts, government remittances, and operational funding for ongoing projects.

Energy Security – Reliable crude supply supports domestic refineries, gas processing plants, and power generation facilities. Investor Confidence – Demonstrated ability to secure pipelines and reduce theft improves the investment climate for both local and foreign investors.

Economic Diversification – Steady upstream performance allows the company to invest in gas, downstream infrastructure, and social programs, reinforcing diversification strategies. Sustaining momentum amid challenges Despite significant gains, Ojulari is acutely aware that upstream operations remain exposed to security, technical, and market risks.

His strategy balances ambition with pragmatism—prioritizing risk mitigation, operational reliability, and fiscal discipline.

By focusing on both inherited projects and ongoing operational improvements, Ojulari ensures that NNPC continues its growth trajectory without retrogression, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a reliable engine of national economic stability.

Model of leadership in upstream diversification Eight months into his tenure, Bayo Ojulari has demonstrated that upstream excellence requires more than technical expertise; it demands strategic oversight, stakeholder engagement, and an unwavering focus on operational integrity.

By reducing crude theft, stabilizing pipelines, and driving production growth, he has reinforced NNPC’s role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy security and economic prosperity.

Through these efforts, Ojulari is not only preserving the gains of the past but also laying a sustainable foundation for future upstream development, ensuring that Nigeria’s oil wealth is both secure and commercially productive.