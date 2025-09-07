Ojukwu Varsity VC Tussle: Omenugha To Serve Till 2028, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared that the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Prof. Kate Omenugha, will serve her full tenure until 2028, dismissing petitions and controversies surrounding her emergence.

The governor, while addressing members of his newly inaugurated 489-member Campaign Council, criticized those opposing Omenugha’s appointment, questioning their academic credentials and hinting at an investigation into their professorial status.

“Some of the contestants ought not to be professors in the first instance,” Soludo said. “Very soon, we shall expose them. Prof. Omenugha is eminently qualified to be Vice Chancellor, and Ojukwu University has the very best in her. She will serve till 2028 without doubt.”

Following Omenugha’s appointment, some aggrieved members of the university community and fellow contestants had petitioned the governor, alleging irregularities in the selection process and calling for a review.

But Soludo, reaffirming his confidence in Omenugha, dismissed the critics as detractors. “You are the best, and let those who are talking continue to talk. No one can compete with you,” he said while addressing her directly at the event.

With the governor’s declaration, the tussle over the leadership of the university appears settled, at least for now, in favor of Prof. Omenugha.