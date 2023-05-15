Ojukwu Varsity VC inaugurates 500-seat General Studies building

The Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Prof. Gregory Nwakoby, has inaugurated an ultra-modern structure built by the General Studies (GS) Unit of the institution.

The building has a large hall of about 500 seats, four offices, a store, and six conveniences. Nwakoby commended the GS Unit for the bold initiative, noting that the building would go a long way to solving the infrastructure needs of the institution. He said the building had provided a better learning environment for staff and students and he tasked them with improved productivity.

“I have worked in many universities and this is the first time we are having a GS building set up by the unit. This shows that the management is prudent and accountable.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Now that you have befitted, we expect to see the result of this work. You can now hold your lectures and conduct examinations independently,” he said.

In his speech, the Director of GS Unit (COOU), Prof. Innocent Ngangah, thanked God for the successful completion and delivery of the project, saying that under the VC the institution had attracted unprecedented infrastructure projects.

Ngangah said the project commenced about six years ago, but encountered huge setbacks after it was roofed due to the lack of funds until work resumed in 2022 and concluded the same year.

He said the unit needed a dedicated Information Communication Technology unit within the direct control of the GS Division to address cases of missing results, invalid login during GS examinations, and student enrolment problems.