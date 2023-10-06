Ojukwu University To Revive 145 Moribund Firms In Anambra

The Chukwukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam has set an agenda to revive about 145 moribund or struggling small and medium-scale Industries in Anambra State.

This agenda is being set by the Faculty of Physical Sciences FAPSCON of the institution through energy generation and distribution in the industrial and commercial towns in the area.

According to the Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences FAPSCON Prof Kingsley K Nwozor during the presentation of awards of Excellence to staff and students of the Faculty, energy is the soul of socioeconomic development of any given society.

“This year we took a look at the barriers to innovation in our 5th National Conference and since we have identified those barriers and proffered solutions to them we are going into partnership with the private sector through our innovations so that we present those innovations that the sector would use to improve energy generation, sustainability and consistency ”

“So many small and medium scale Industries have closed down and some are suffering or struggling to keep their heads afloat in view of the harsh economic situation in the country ”

“We have them in Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka and parts of Ekwulobia and this has put a lot of people out of jobs and that means increasing crime rate in our state ”

“With what we are doing against next year the firms in the energy sector have indicated interest in partnering with us to achieve this and we are targeting about 145 small and medium scale Industries that would bounce back to life” he said.

The award ceremony was part of the activities marking the Faculty” 5th Convention which started last week Wednesday and a total of seventeen persons were recipients of the award including those in the private sector.