Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Shut Down As Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka, has been shut down following the non-payment of an agreed salary increment, forcing patients to remain stranded as medical services are crippled.

The strike, which was declared by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Amaku Chapter, has paralyzed operations in the hospital despite doctors and nurses not joining the industrial action.

At various wards, patients lamented the lack of attention, explaining that although doctors and nurses were on duty, the absence of allied health workers had disrupted essential medical services.

Striking workers were also seen monitoring compliance with the industrial action, moving from ward to ward to ensure their members were not working.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obidike, proved unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital was also said to be unavailable.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of JOHESU, Amaku Chapter, Comrade Afam Kanayo Udozo, said the hospital had effectively “gone dead” due to the strike action.

“Doctors are working, but since we are not working, the hospital is dead,” he said.

Udozo explained that the core of the union’s grievance lies in the non-implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for allied health workers, despite the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors being fully implemented.

He recalled that while doctors had received their revised salary structures since 2010, allied health workers had been left behind despite numerous meetings and promises from the state government.

“In 2010, the government gave doctors their salary structure. In 2014, they increased it again. But our own was not increased, so the gap widened and became unfair. We have met with the state government through the SSG and the Commissioner for Health several times, but nothing has been achieved,” he stated.

According to him, the government recently settled all salary arrears for medical doctors in the state and even paid resident doctors in full after a brief strike, but failed to extend the same gesture to other health workers.

“We are only asking for the implementation of the little increment that was approved, just as they did for others. Other states have implemented CONHESS. We are the poorest paid in the South East,” Udozo said.

He noted that JOHESU had issued several ultimatums since December 2024, but the government repeatedly appealed to them to suspend planned strikes, promising to address their demands — promises which were never fulfilled.

“After nine months of waiting, and after the expiration of the final four-week grace period yesterday, we had no choice but to embark on this indefinite strike,” he said.

Udozo, however, emphasized that the union remains open to dialogue.

“Our phones are open, and we are expecting calls from the government. Once they do the needful, we will call off the strike. But for now, the action remains indefinite,” he added.