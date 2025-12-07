Ojukaye To Organize Football Match, Medical Outreach In Honour Of Late Mother

The Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag Amachree, has announced plans for a three-day medical outreach and a novelty football match featuring ex-Super Eagles players and the All Stars, as part of activities marking the burial of his late mother, Mrs. Agbani Roseline Amachree.

The burial programme, shared by the families of Da Kamabo Ejimofor Okwordu Abbi Princewill of the King Abbi Amachree Group of Houses and Da Jonah Sunday Amachree of the Prince Dateme Amachree Group of Houses, will take place in Buguma City, Asari-Toru LGA, Rivers State.

The novelty football match is scheduled for 15th December at the KNC Ground in Buguma City, while the three-day medical outreach will run from 22nd to 24th December in Buguma town.

The Service of Songs will be held at Buguma Town Square on 17th December, followed by a Boat Regatta in Buguma on 18th December. The traditional wake is set for 19th and 20th December, culminating with an Open Air Interment Service at KNC Field on 20th December. Additionally, a Santa Medical and Children’s Party will be held at KNC Field.

The families emphasized that these events celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Amachree.