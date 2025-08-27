Ojudu Tasks Media Practitioners To Focus More On Human Angle Stories

Veteran Journalist and a former lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has urged journalists to develop more interest in human angle stories rather than politics all the time.

The former Federal lawmaker also called on the government at all levels on meaningful collaboration with media practitioners in the interest of democracy.

Ojudu, who lamented the unrewarded, difficult and life-threatening roles played by media practitioners in entrenching stable democracy in Nigeria, said it was regrettable that journalists in the country are not getting commensurate appreciation, in return for risking their lives to make democracy work.

The former Senator spoke on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at the 2025 Annual Lecture, Award Ceremony and Fund Raising for Digital Journalism Tools, organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council.

The Veteran Journalist-cum Politician, also blamed Journalists for their woes, for focusing too much attention on corruption and maladministration to the detriment of human angle activities.

Speaking on the lecture titled, “Role of Media in Changing the Narratives of Democracy Prospects in Nigeria – Ekiti Perspective”, Ojudu said journalists must continually distinguish themselves as anchors of progress by working hard to promote the rights of the people, rather than pursuing self-aggrandisement.

His words, “Without the courage of journalists, the country would have been derailed, this is because journalism is the midwife of our democracy.

“Journalists must be respected and rewarded for their good deeds for democracy. We must not only report the scandals, but also highlight the positives. Journalists must say the truth; they must praise and condemn when necessary.

“We must not report only political activities; we must strike a balance, expose failure and amplify solutions. We must resist compromise, we must refrain from fake news, and if we allow ourselves to be bought, we betray the people.

“If we constantly spotlight corruption, people will believe it’s normal. The best people in their respective fields must be celebrated so that others can have their benchmarks for celebration.

” If you must make a mark in journalism, do not aim to pursue money at all costs, and by all means. Journalism does not sentence you to pursuing money or make you be drenched in utter poverty. Look for other decent means of getting money without necessarily having to fall into the hands of those looking for you”.

In his address, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, hailed the Chapel for their constructive reportage of the government activities, appealing to it to engage more in the area of balancing.

Oyebanji, represented by his Special Adviser on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, called on media practitioners across the State to embrace factual dissemination of news that would establish peace and harmony in Ekiti.

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, commended the Chapel for the good work they are doing in the state and promised to continue to allow for a convenient working environment.

He also admonished them to focus more on the area of investigative journalism by trying to cross-check facts of the matter before going to the press to publish.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Raphael Ogbonaiye, explained that the event was an annual one, in which the chapel showcases its activities and awards distinguished Nigerians, who are deemed to have excelled in their chosen careers and contributed meaningfully to society.

In a goodwill message, the State NUJ Chairman, Kayode Babatuyi, said it’s only Ekiti that does not have a befitting press centre in the country, appealed to all levels of government to rally round journalists, especially through an improved welfare package, to be able to deliver on their mandate of informing and educating the society.

The Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, represented by the Arowa of Iyin-Ekiti, Chief Babatunde Ologuntoye, commended journalists in the country and Ekiti for their key roles and urged them not to retreat in their endeavours.

Another highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Aspirant, Wole Oluyede, as Icon of Democracy of the Year, Barrister Olumuyiwa Adu as Political Icon of the Year, Senator Babafemi Ojudu as Icon of Journalism of the Year, Harrison Niyi Alonge as Icon of Humanitarian Service, as well as a Certificate of Recognition presented to the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaye.