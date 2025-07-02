Ojude Oba: When Brands, Celebrities Landed On Their ‘Greener Pastures’

Yes, both the old and young people of Ijebu and perhaps Ogun State origin are still savouring the satisfactory experiences they got at the 2025 Ojude Oba festival, which took place early last month.

But perhaps the greatest beneficiaries are Nigerian brands and celebrities, who explored the platform to connect, transform and boost their images.

Endorsement

Check it out; Ebenezer Obey, even at over 80 was celebrated literally gone younger with vibes, Wasiu Ayinde got carried away and momentarily ‘dumped’ the Olori-Omo Oba toga to do what he knew best, Kiekie gave the best of performance.

Nollywood Artists were also on the ground in their hundreds to connect and strike endorsement deals. Ask Ibrahim Chata, ask Lateef Oladimeji and many others.

For brands, especially Glo, the nation’s pacesetter telco brand, who has almost customised Ojude Oba festival as major sponsor, this edition was the practically the best in terms of attendance, brand visibility and consumer experience. From Glo to Maltina and other brands, Ojude Oba 2025 was the market.

Glamour

Little by little, Ojude-Oba is becoming one of the most glamorous festivals coming out of Africa. The 2025 edition reminded Nigerians of the Notting Hill Carnival and the Hope Carnival which both take place in London. The Notting Hill Carnival is not primarily a platform for celebrities but rather a celebration of Caribbean culture and community, attracting millions of attendees.

While celebrities with Caribbean roots or those who appreciate the festival’s vibrant atmosphere may attend or be associated with it, the event’s core purpose is to showcase music, dance, food, and the rich heritage of the Caribbean.

In a similar way, Ojude Oba 2025 offered a platform for emerging and established artists, potentially providing a boost for celebrities. The festival, known for its diverse lineup, has been described as the only self-sponsored carnival in Nigeria because of the way brands fall over others to wear Ojude Oba badge as sponsors.

While not explicitly a celebrityfocused event, the festival’s visibility and reach could be beneficial for celebrities looking to connect with a wider audience or promote new projects. Just as the River Thames, known in ancient times as Tamesis or Tamesa, or the Isis when it runs through Oxford, is to the United Kingdom in medieval times, so is Ojude Oba to the Ijebus, including millions of Nigerians in diasporas.

Tradition

Beyond the platform it offers for celebrities, Ojude Oba festival is not just a celebration; it is also a powerful vehicle for the revival of traditional Yoruba clothing.

As younger generations embrace modern fashion trends, the festival serves as a reminder of the beauty and significance of Yoruba attire, sparking a renewed interest in traditional dressing and craftsmanship.

According to MarketingEdge findings, the 2025 edition didn’t just showcase traditional garments; it was a platform for Yoruba fashion designers to exhibit their creativity and innovation. From contemporary adaptations of classic designs to cutting-edge fusion pieces, designers were said to find inspiration in the festival’s cultural tapestry, contributing to the evolution of Yoruba fashion.

Bursting with vibrant hues and intricate patterns, the Ojude Oba festival 2025 transformed Ijebu Ode into a living canvas of colourful culture and customs.

This captivating celebration, spanning two days, offered a mesmerising journey into the heart of Yoruba culture, where ancient traditions, spirituality, and art converge in a symphony of vivid expression.

The festival’s epicentre, the Awujale Pavilion in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, became a breath-taking tapestry of customs and rituals for the 2025 edition, each thread intricately woven into the fabric of Yoruba heritage.

The duo of Juju Commander Evangelist, Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, and king of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, on Friday held the ancient town of Ijebu Ode spellbound at a superlative event organised by Globacom to kick-start the 2025 Ojude Oba celebrations.

This year’s Ojude Oba marked the 20th anniversary of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, during which it has helped transform it into a cultural icon and global tourist destination. Tagged an “Evening with Glo”, it was a night of fun, splendid music, good cuisine and riveting jokes from the trio of Gbenga Adeyinka, Bash and Kiekie.

For more than two hours, the legendary Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi sang from his repertoire of music to which the audience which filled the Conference Hall venue to the brim, vibed and mimed. Globacom explained that the “Evening with Glo” was organised to thank the Ijebu community for their support for the brand for 20 years of its sponsorship of Ojude Oba festival.

“We decided to bring together great sons and daughters of Ijebuland to celebrate our shared heritage, and indulge in the melodious rhythms that resonate deeply throughout Yorubaland,” the company stated. Speaking on its choice of musicians for the event, Glo added that “the ageless icon and Juju music maestro, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has contributed decades of good, sonorous and philosophical songs to our society.

His songs are still as fresh and full of inspirational messages as they were yesterday”. On KWAM 1, the company disclosed: “For decades, King of Fuji, K1 De Ultimate, the Fuji master, has been a great part of the music firmament in Nigeria, with his unique brand of Fuji that has elicited huge interest.

Eminent personalities

Eminent sons and daughters of Ijebuland including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief Mrs. Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff, and member of the committee and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief Mrs. Bisi Osibogun, attended the event.