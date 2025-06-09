Ojude Oba Festival, Others Critical In Promoting Local Economy, Global Visibility –Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said festivals like Ojude Oba are critical in the vision to promote the local economy and attract global visibility.

The governor, speaking on Sunday at this year’s Ojude Oba Festival held in Ijebu-Ode, said that his administration would continue to promote the cultural heritage, not only for the benefit of the Ijebu people but for the enrichment of humanity at large.

He said: “This celebration aligns seamlessly with our administration’s development philosophy in building our future together agenda.

“Festivals like Ojude Oba are critical in this vision to promote the local economy, attract global visibility, and fortify our cultural capital. “Our cultural heritage is a powerful tool for national development.”

Abiodun described the Ojude Oba festival as a powerful symbol of communal harmony where religion, tradition, and modality co-exist with the people living under the banner of a shared identity.

According to Abiodun, Ojude Oba has moved from an ordinary festival to become a living heritage that connects the roots and offers direction in a changing world marked by social fragmentation.

