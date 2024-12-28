“Oju Oluwa Lanwo” for launch today in Ota

Share

A new gospel album from The Treasure Evangelical Ministry, led by Evangelist Ilesanmi Ileola, is set to be released today Saturday December 28, 2024.

The launch event will take place at RCCG Upper Room Headquarters, located at 2, Oba T.T. Dada Avenue, near NIPCO Filling Station, Dental Bus Stop, Idiroko Road, Ogun State, Nigeria.

According to Evangelist Ilesanmi, the album was inspired by the Holy Spirit and is poised to transform lives.

“Our aim is to reach people with salvation songs that will positively impact them. The times we live in demand collective efforts to turn hearts to Christ,” she said.

She further emphasized the need for everyone to serve God and pray for the healing of the nation.

“There is nothing we can achieve without Him. Let us all dedicate ourselves to God and continue to intercede for our land,” she added.

Inspired by God, “Oju Oluwa Lanwo” promises to bring joy during this festive season and serve as a tool for the salvation of souls.

