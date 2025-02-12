Ojomo: From Lagos Suburb To Super Bowl Champion

Share

Moro Ojomo’s journey from the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, to the bright lights of the Super Bowl is a story of hard work, faith, and determination. The Nigerian-born defensive tackle played a key role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. His rise to NFL stardom is a remarkable tale of perseverance and sacrifice.

Dream realised

On February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Ojomo stood on the biggest stage in American football, celebrating his team’s victory. It was a moment of redemption for the Eagles, who had lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII two years earlier. This time, they came back stronger, and Ojomo was part of that success.

Just three weeks before the Super Bowl, he reached another major career milestone—his first official NFL sack. Though he had helped take down Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in October, he wasn’t credited with the sack.

That changed in the playoffs when he brought down Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in a crucial fourth-quarter moment. His performance helped the Eagles secure a 28-22 victory, proving he was ready for the big stage.

Born Morotoluwa Ojomo in Lagos in 2001, the footballer spent his early years in one of Africa’s busiest cities. At age seven, his family moved to California, seeking better opportunities. His father, Ololade, was a pastor and missionary, while his mother, Bimbo, worked in IT and human resources. Their strong values and belief in faith helped shape Ojomo’s character.

In 2010, the family relocated again, this time to Houston, Texas. This was where Ojomo first discovered football. However, he didn’t start playing competitively right away. Unlike many American kids who grow up playing football from a young age, he was still learning the sport. F

rom a High School Backup to a Star At Katy High School, Ojomo was two years younger than most of his classmates. He didn’t play varsity football during his first two years, but after committing to weight training and practice, he made the varsity team as a junior. By his senior year, he had become one of the best defensive linemen in Texas, earning All-District honours. His talent caught the attention of college scouts, and he received a scholarship to play at the University of Texas.

College football

Ojomo played five seasons for the Texas Longhorns, recording 95 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He faced many challenges, including the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he never lost focus. He also excelled in academics, earning Academic All-Big 12 honours four times and making the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll eight times.

When he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he was excited about his future. But as the draft progressed, he started to worry. His name hadn’t been called, and the seventh round was already halfway through. Then, with just 11 picks remaining, his phone rang. Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was on the other end. “We’re gonna take you here, man,” Roseman said.

“We can’t believe you’re still available. We know you’re gonna show the world what kind of player you are… and we’re excited to get you.” Ojomo had made it to the NFL. As a rookie, Ojomo played only a small role, getting on the field for just 6% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. But he didn’t let that discourage him. Instead, he kept working, improving his skills, and earning more playing time in 2024.

His breakout moment came in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams when he recorded his first career sack at a crucial moment. “People used to laugh at me in sophomore year when I told them I was gonna start,” he recalled. “They’re gonna realize it when I do what I plan to do… They’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we really missed on this one.’”

Super Bowl success

Ojomo’s impact was felt in the biggest game of the season. His two tackles and a crucial tackle for loss helped the Eagles shut down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for nearly three quarters. His contribution was key in stopping one of the most dangerous offences in the league. With this victory, Ojomo joined a growing list of Nigerian-born players making a name for themselves in the NFL, including C.J. Uzomah, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Chris Oladokun, and Charles Omenihu.

Faith and future

Ojomo credits his success to his parents and the strong foundation they built for him. His father, Ololade, always reminded him to keep his faith and believe in a better future. “Our faith has helped us through challenges,” his father once said. His mother, Bimbo, has been just as supportive.

In an interview in 2024, Ojomo said, “My dad makes me believe that this world is at my feet, and my mom loves up on me and supports me.” Looking ahead, Ojomo is determined to keep improving. “Every single day, I’m trying to become a better pass rusher, a better football player… the growth mindset is about climbing higher every day,” he said.

His journey from a young boy in Lagos to a Super Bowl champion is proof that dreams can come true with hard work, faith, and perseverance. Moro Ojomo is not just playing football—he is inspiring the next generation. And as he continues his career, the world is watching, eager to see what he will achieve next.

