Ojokoro Group Hails Sanwo-Olu’s Infrastructure Efforts

The New Generation Group, Ojokoro (NGGO), a community-based group with members across Lagos State, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his remarkable infrastructure transformation across the State.

The group specifically highlighted the commencement of operations on the Red Line, describing it as a “game changer” for the socioeconomic well-being of residents in the area.

In an Easter speech marking their 3rd anniversary, Youth Leader Olasupo Femi, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his commitment to the development of the State, particularly in infrastructure and social welfare.

“We are a community-based group that keenly observes developments across the state. We want to appreciate the Governor for his dedication to transforming Lagos, especially in terms of infrastructure development and social welfare,” Olasupo said.

He noted that the current administration has set new records for project delivery in terms of scope, magnitude, and timing, urging that the Governor’s efforts should be recognized.

Olasupo also emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and adherence to rules as vital to community progress.

“We share ideas and seek the progress of our community. There is unity and cohesion among the youth here, which is key to sustaining harmonious coexistence,” he said.

The group, based in Ijaiye, Ojokoro LCDA, called the Governor’s attention to some projects needing focus within the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area.

These include the dualization of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road and upgrading the neighborhood playground on Taiwo Street into a mini-stadium.

Highlighting the significance of Bola Tinubu Road, Olasupo pointed out that it is the main road linking two modes of transportation—road and rail—serving as the primary access to the last Agbado station on the Red Line.

He urged that the road be urgently upgraded to accommodate the increasing socio-economic activities driven by the Red Line project.

“The road from Ijaiye Bus Stop, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, leading to Lateef Jakande Train Station in Agbado, Ogun State, needs urgent attention due to the boost in socio-economic activities generated by the Red Line,” Olasupo added.

“We ask that the Governor fulfills the promise to upgrade this road before the full commencement of Red Line operations.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, initially paved in 1996 during the administration of then-MILAD Buba Marwa, has since undergone various repairs and palliative works.

However, population growth now calls for its dualization to improve transportation and infrastructure in the area.

