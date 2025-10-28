Ojodu PHCs Recognised As Top Domestic Violence Support Centres

Two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have been recognised by the Lagos State Government as part of top facilities providing counselling and support services for survivors of domestic violence.

According to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the Powerline and Ojodu (Gbadamosi) Health Centres were among selected facilities across nine local government areas earmarked for specialised psychosocial and medical support for victims of abuse.

The recognition is part of the state’s broader strategy to decentralise response systems and ensure that survivors of domestic and gender-based violence have easy access to confidential, community-based care.

Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has over the past five years prioritised healthcare development under his administration’s five-point HEYS Agenda , Health, Education, Youth/Women Empowerment, and Social Infrastructure.

Upon assuming office, Odunmbaku embarked on the comprehensive rebuilding and refurbishment of four major health centres within the council, located at Powerline, Oluwole, Akiode, and Gbadamosi and recruited over 150 health professionals to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

Observers have described the state’s recognition of two Ojodu facilities as a reflection of the administration’s sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government, through the DSVA, has urged survivors of domestic or sexual violence to seek help by calling its toll-free helpline 0800-033-3333 to speak confidentially with a counsellor.