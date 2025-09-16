Ojodu: Odumbaku Upgrades Health Centres, Begins Road, Drainage Projects

The Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olusegun Odumbaku, has embarked on a series of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving healthcare delivery and easing transportation within the council.

According to a statement from his Media Office, several Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Apata, Akiode, Powerline, and Gbadamosi communities have been reconstructed and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, replacing the dilapidated structures that had long hampered healthcare access.

To tackle perennial flooding in the area, the chairman also flagged off the construction of a reinforced concrete drainage system at Bakare Street, Akiode.

The project, currently at the concrete casting stage, is expected to be completed soon. In addition, road rehabilitation is ongoing across selected areas of the council.

Other projects include the renovation of administrative blocks within the council secretariat to enhance service delivery.

Odumbaku’s administration, under the HEYSRELOADED agenda, has also invested in education and youth empowerment. Earlier this year, he distributed 250 free GCE forms to qualified candidates, reaffirming his commitment to educational advancement in Ojodu.