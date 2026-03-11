Ojodu LG Chair To New Supervisors, SAs: Politics Over, Work Has Started

The Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area, (LCDA), Segun David Odunmbaku on Tuesday sworn-in the newly appointed 21 council supervisors and special advisers charging them to work for the progress of the council, the community and the party.

At the brief swearing-in ceremony inside the chairman’s office, Odunmbaku told the new appointees that the council and his administration needs their cooperation and commitment. He reminded them that the time to play politics has ended, noting now is the time for work.

He said: “To the new supervisors, the community needs you. This is time to work, not to play politics. “You must show you can add value to the community and administration because people are taking records of what we are doing. “Nobody is bigger than our party because the party is supreme and there’s a lot for us to achieve.

Politics has ended, work has started. “This is the moment to cherish for you. Ojodu LCDA is home. I always look out for everybody so there’s nothing to fear. The party is supreme.”

The Vice Chairman, Ojodu LCDA, Funmilayo Layeni commended the chairman for his ‘large and good heart.’ She also charged the appointees on loyalty to the administration and the party.

“We are 100% behind and beside you. I commend you for allowing peace to rain. As new appointees, you are coming to this local.government not to divide us but to unite us,” she said.