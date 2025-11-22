Ojodu LCDA Interest-Free Loan Scheme Expands As 200 More Traders Enrol

The interest-free loan programme of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has continued to gain momentum, with an additional 200 traders and small business owners registering to benefit from the scheme championed by the Council Chairman, Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with Thrive Microfinance Bank, is part of Odunmbaku’s commitment to poverty reduction and grassroots economic empowerment. In 2024, the council disbursed N20 million in interest-free loans and grants to support traders, entrepreneurs, and seasonal business activities across the LCDA.

The positive impact recorded last year appears to be resonating strongly. Within the first week of the 2025 cycle, 200 new applicants indicated interest, reflecting the growing trust and demand for the programme.

The scheme is structured to ease financial hurdles, strengthen business operations, and boost commercial activities, particularly during the festive period.

A breakdown of last year’s disbursement shows that N10 million went to small businesses, with loan amounts ranging from N500,000 to N1 million. Another N5 million supported Point-of-Sale (POS) operators, while an additional N5 million was dedicated to festive season empowerment.

Forty traders drawn from various markets within the LCDA also received loans ranging from N150,000 to N1 million.

For the 2025 edition, another N20 million has been earmarked for distribution as the festive season begins.

To qualify, prospective beneficiaries must reside in Ojodu LCDA, operate their business within the council, possess LASRRA and voter’s cards, and be registered rate payers in the area.