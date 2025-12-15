Ojodu LCDA Boss Presents N9.8bn 2026 ‘Budget Of Sustainability Growth

Ojodu Local Council Development Area chairman, Hon David Odunmbaku, has presented the 2026 Appropriation bill of

N9, 801, 183, 493.72billion to the legislative council.

Tagged ‘Budget of Sustainability Growth for All; Investing in Resilient Communities,’ the budget focuses on education, digitalisation of the council’s operation, health, youth, agriculture, empowerment, and road construction

A breakdown of the budget indicates a capital expenditure of N5,187,249, 379.03 representing 52.4%.

The total expected revenue is N9,901,183,493.72, out of which the federal statutory allocation is N1,076,343,785.09, representing 11% of the budget.

Value Added Tax proposed is N7,901,168,643.96, representing 80% of the total expected revenue and Internally Generated Revenue of N161,100,000.00.

Others include state coordinated revenue of N239,145,000.00, representing 2.4% and N523,426,064.67 from ‘other related allocation’, representing 5%.

In his speech, Odunmbaku said some of the programmes and projects that will be carried out under the budget includes construction of roads, provision of solar street lights, rehabilitation of primary schools, provision of bursary awards, rehabilitation of Public Health Centres, empowerment of all categories of people, sensitisation, training and seminars on poverty reduction, promotion of clean environment, supports for youths and sports development as well as agric development programmes.

He added that all leakages will be blocked by digitalising the council‘s business permit processes.

“Our vision is to evolve a community that will serve as a model for socio-economic and infrastructure development. We will enhance transparency and efficiency in Internally Generated Revenue by fully implementing technology-driven solutions. We will eliminate leakages and ensure every Kobo collected is accounted for and channelled towards the services of our people.

The bill is more than just a document of figures; it is a covenant of hope between this administration and the people of Ojodu LCDA. It is a commitment to building resilient communities where sustainable growth is truly for all,” Odunmbaku said.

The Leader of the House, Hon. Opeyemi Apatira, commended the chairman for putting together a budget that ‘captures our shared resolve to deepen inclusive development and strengthen the resilience of our communities.’

He said the legislative assembly will scrutinise the budget and give it ‘timely attention.’