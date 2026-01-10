Ojodu LCDA: A Record Of Grassroots Impact

Local government administration has increasingly been viewed by many Nigerians as falling short of how it ought to be run.

This perception has intensified public attention on the activities and performance of local government chairmen across the country.

In a state like Lagos, many stakeholders believe the responsibility lies heavily on council chairmen to actively contribute to the development of the state, in line with its status as the nation’s Centre of Excellence.

For, Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku, Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, local government administration is about service to the people.

Now serving his second term in office, Odunmbaku, popularly known as D.O.S, has emerged as a dynamic and visionary young politician in Lagos, re- defining grassroots governance through a results-driven approach.

Despite his visible footprint across the council, critics still ask, “What has Odunmbaku done,” a question often posed rhetorically to downplay his achievements.

The facts on the ground, however, tell a different story. Odunmbaku was re-elected chairman of Ojodu LCDA in the 2025 local government elections by a landslide, a clear endorsement of his performance during his first term and widespread acceptance among residents.

His administration has been guided by the HEYS Agenda in his first term and the expanded HEYS Reloaded Agenda in his second term, focusing on Health and Social Welfare, Education Development, Youth and Women Development, Social Empowerment, and Infrastructure. In the health sector, Odunmbaku embarked on a comprehensive upgrade of primary healthcare services.

Dilapidated public health centres were reconstructed, while new centres were built in Akiode, Apata, Powerline and Gbadamosi. These facilities were equipped with modern medical equipment, hybrid solar-powered systems, generators and qualified medical personnel.

At the Oluwole Health Centre alone, over 600 surgeries have been successfully conducted. Two additional health centres are scheduled for commissioning during the marking of his 400 days in office.

A large-scale medical outreach, conducted in partnership with medical professionals from Atlanta, United States, provided thousands of residents with free medical tests and drugs.

Commending these efforts during an oversight visit, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon. Lawal Musibau, said: “I can see improvement in your healthcare facilities compared to how you met them.

Your operating room is excellent, the equipment is of high standard, and your staff are very professional. You have really done well.”

Odunmbaku’s empowerment initiatives underscore his commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare. Within his first 100 days in office, empowerment tools were distributed across the council, including poultry and fish feeds, grinding machines, industrial freezers and ovens, generators, solar panels, laptops, welding machines, hair dryers, weaving machines, gas cookers and desktop computers.

The chairman has significantly expanded Ojodu’s road network through the construction of new roads and rehabilitation of dilapidated ones, improving connectivity and linking previously isolated communities. These projects have enhanced mobility, commerce and security within the LCDA.

In alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in agriculture, Odunmbaku sponsored youths for training in Soilless and Hydroponics Farming at the renowned Soilless FarmLab.

Graduates of the programme received a ₦5 million grant to establish their farms, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to innovation, food security and economic empowerment. Education has remained a priority under Odunmbaku’s leadership.

His initiatives include a Back-to-School programme, construction of ICT hubs, deployment of digital containerised secondary schools in Ogba, renovation and construction of classrooms, distribution of desks and benches, bursary awards, and the provision of GCE and JAMB forms. Exemplary teachers have also been rewarded for outstanding service.

The reconstruction of the Ojodu LCDA Secretariat at Powerline, OkeIra, into a modern, digitally powered headquarters is nearing completion. When delivered, the facility is expected to stand as one of Odunmbaku’s enduring legacies and a benchmark for future administrations.

Odunmbaku’s digital transformation drive has earned him multiple awards. In 2025, he received national recognition in Abuja as Digital Local Government Chairman of the Year, conferred by the Federal Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and presented by its Director-General, Mr D.I. Arabi.

He was also honoured with the Grassroots Governance Excellence Award at the 10th Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala Awards and a Merit Award for Community Service by the Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council (LSCDAC).

•Ayodele Olalere is the Chief Press Secretary to Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku.