Ojodu Group Of Schools Shine At 2025 Pre-High School Summer Camp

Again, for the consecutive time, Ojodu Group of Schools have emerged winners of the just concluded 2025 PreHigh School Summer Camp grand finale. The summer camp, organised by the United for Kids Foundation (UKF), a nongovernmental organisation committed to empowering underserved children in Nigeria schools, showcases cultural learning, and youth talents.

The grand finale of the 2025 Pre-High School Summer Camp, a week-long enrichment programme for public primary school leavers across Lagos State, which took place recently at Tunwase High School, Ikeja, was an eloquent celebration of learning, teamwork, and cultural immersion.

This year’s camp with the theme: “Exploring Asia,” brought together over 100 primary school pupils from four public schools to engage in a series of exciting activities designed to boost their confidence and prepare them for secondary school. At the camp, the pupils delivered outstanding presentations that reflected the cultures of various Asian nations, alongside showcasing creative dance, music, art and craft, storytelling, and public speaking.

At the close of the keenly contested final, Ojodu Group of Schools, representing China, emerged winner, while Adebule Primary School came second, which showcasing India; Victoria Island Group of Schools came third with their vibrant depiction of Singapore, and Archbishop Taylor/Kuramo Primary Schools which represented Turkey, placed fourth. The panel of judges, comprising Francis Yankuba, Azeezah Ladoja, and Ibukun Oyedokun beyond scoring the presentations also offered insightful feedback and encouragement that inspired the young participants.

While reflecting on the significance of the initiative and the broader mission of the Foundation, the Vice Chairman, United for Kids Foundation, Adesuwa Ladoja, stated that the summer camp was organised with a view to fostering academic preparedness and personal growth, while also encouraging the development of social skills and the formation of friendships with peers from different schools.

Ladoja said: “United for Kids Foundation was established over two decades ago, born from a heartfelt visit to an orphanage during the holidays. That moment transformed into a lifelong commitment to bridging the gap for children from low income families.”