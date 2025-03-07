Ojo-Oba Hails Organisers As NSJID Grassroots Awards Hold Today In Lagos

Share

A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Bolaji Ojo Oba has showered praises on the organisers of the Nigeria Sports Journalists In Diaspora Grassroots Awards.

Ojo-Oba, who has played various roles for the Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), says the NSJID initiative is a unique one in the country.

“This is coming at a time when many journalists prefer to report European Leagues and updates rather than follow the Nigerian league to boost its development.

The idea of this award is commendable. I appreciate the organizers for thinking of a concept to boost grassroots reporting in Nigeria,” he said. The NSJID only last month named OjoOba as the as the Chairman of the award ceremony billed to take place at the National Stadium in Lagos today.

The chairman of the organising committee, Gboyega Okegbenro, says this prestigious award will honour the ‘crème de la crème’ of grassroots sports reporting, with N2million up for grabs across four fiercely contested categories: Print Journalism, TV Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting and Online/Social Media.

Abiodun Adewale, Olawale Olaniran and Jacob Ajom are the nominees for the coveted prize in Print Journalism while in the Social/Online media category, Samuel Ahmadu, Naifooty, and Hassan Abdulsalam of Pulse Sports Nigeria will vie for the top spot.

Dayo Amusan of Faaji FM, Maxwell Lawrence and Brila FM’s Tony Bekederemo are vying for honours in the Radio Broadcasting category just as Blessing Nwosu, Cecilia Omoregbe, and Boluwaji Ogunmola will vie for the Television category.

