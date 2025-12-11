Ojo LG Chairman Presents N9.8bn 2026 Budget To Councillors

The Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos State, Mrs. Muhibat Rufai-Adeyemi, on Thursday presented a N9,800,563,905 budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Legislative Council, describing it as the “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

The presentation took place at the council’s Legislative Chamber. Addressing the councillors, Rufai-Adeyemi said the budget represents a solemn pledge of her administration’s commitment to a transformed, prosperous, and secure Ojo. She stated that the Renewed Hope budget is anchored on the solid foundations built since the inception of her administration and emphasized that the mandate given by the people was based on her Works and Infrastructure, Health and Social Welfare, Agriculture, Capacity Development, Education/Library Services & ICT, and Security (WHACES) agenda, which has been pursued with vigour.

She highlighted key priorities for the budget year, including road construction and rehabilitation, completion of ongoing projects, and initiatives such as drainage systems to address flooding. In the health sector, she assured that newly built primary health centres would be fully equipped and staffed, and health outreach programmes would be expanded. She also emphasized social welfare, pledging to empower the elderly, the vulnerable, and staff through sustained interventions and improved working conditions.

Rufai-Adeyemi explained that her administration would support urban farming initiatives and agri-businesses to enhance food security and wealth creation. Plans to expand vocational and skill acquisition programmes, provide support for artists, and revitalize sports facilities to discover and nurture talent were also highlighted. In education, she assured the provision of learning materials, continuous ICT training, upgraded library facilities, and a strengthened bursary programme to sustain educational support.

Security, she noted, would receive further attention through strengthened logistics for agencies and a deepened focus on community policing. The chairman stressed that partnerships with Community Development Associations and other stakeholders would remain central to governance, ensuring that all sectors of the community benefit from development. She reassured traditional rulers, religious leaders, CDA executives, and residents that all requests would be addressed.

Rufai-Adeyemi urged the legislative arm to urgently review the budget to facilitate its implementation, stating, “I therefore, with great faith and optimism, present to the Legislative House, and to the great people of Ojo Local Government, the 2026 Budget of Renewed Hope.”

In response, Mr. Jimoh Ramon, leader of the Legislative Arm, pledged immediate action on the budget and commended the chairman for presenting it early. The event was attended by traditional rulers, chiefs, APC chieftains, the council’s management team, and residents.