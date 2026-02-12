Ojo LG Chair Distributes Books, School Bags To Pupils

The Chairman Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos, Mrs Muhibat Rufai-Adeyemi, has distributed 110,000 exercise books and 10,000 school bags to pupils in 24 pupils primary schools across the council. Speaking shortly before the distribution, said today marks a special and joyful beginning to the new school term.

According to her, we are gathered here for a flag-off ceremony, a ceremonial start to a significant undertaking. She said: “Over the coming days, we will be delivering 110,000 exercise books, both 40 and 60 leaves, and 10,000 school bags to each and every one of our 24 public primary schools across the local government.

“Every pupil will receive these essential tools directly at their school. “These materials are the bedrock of daily learning. These exercise books are where your understanding will be practiced, your ideas will bloom, and your knowledge will take root.

“They are tangible proof of our administration’s commitment to creating a solid foundation for your education.” Rufai-Adeyemi said the commitment had been consistent. He said: “From the very beginning of our tenure, we have targeted educational support with precision.

“You will recall that last year 2025, within our first 100 days, we commissioned transformative projects. “Today’s flag-off is the next vital phase of that promise. While we gather here for the official launch, the actual books and bags will reach you at your various schools, ensuring an orderly and equitable process for all.”