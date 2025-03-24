Ojo Bows Out As Winners Emerge In Ikeja Golf Captain’s Day

Share

It was a grand day for the outgoing captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Ikeja, Babatunde Ojo, as he bowed out alongside his executives, paving the way for the election that will usher in new leadership for the club.

Speaking during the 2025 Ikeja Golf Club Captain Day, his last event as captain, Ojo expressed his appreciation to all and sundry, especially all those who have been there during his tenure.

“Our journey began on March 28, 2024, when this committee was inaugurated and sworn in,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of this team and the tireless work they have put in, especially during last night, to make this event what it is.”

Meanwhile, Gbenga Obifarinde emerged as the overall winner of the Captain’s Day, scoring 91-26=65 to grab the top prize.

Jimoh Ogundare won the Best Net prize with a score of 69 (77-08), while Rasaki Muritala claimed the Best Gross award with 79 Gross on the final day of activities on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, golfers competed in the HCP 19-2 category, where Deji Johnson emerged as the Best Net winner with 69 (97- 28), while Bukola Durojaiye secured the Best Gross prize with 96 Gross.

