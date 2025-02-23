Ojez Forum to honour Lemi Ghariokwu, Ini Dan

Share

A celebration of artistic excellence is on the horizon as the February edition of the Ojez Forum pays tribute to two giants of Nigerian art: Lemi Ghariokwu and Otunba Akang Ini Dan.

The event will be held today February 23 at Ojez Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Lemi Ghariokwu, also known as Emmanuel Sunday, is a self-taught Nigerian visual artist celebrated for his distinctive and thought-provoking album cover designs.

He is most recognized for his extensive collaboration with Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, creating the artwork for 26 of Kuti’s albums.

Ghariokwu’s art is distinguished by its vibrant colors, meticulous detail, and socio-political messages, reflecting African identity, activism, and cultural pride.

His prolific career includes designing over 2,000 album covers for artists around the globe, including iconic figures such as Bob Marley, Miriam Makeba, and Lucky Dube. His work has been showcased in exhibitions worldwide.

Otunba Akang Ini Dan is the Managing Director and CEO of Fodak Production. He is also the founder and chairman of the Sister Heart and Visual Foundation, organizations dedicated to developing artistic talent and promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

As Vice President (South West) of the Society for Nigerian Artists, Otunba Dan has been a champion for artists’ rights and a facilitator of platforms for artistic expression.

The Ojez Forum is a monthly event that highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Nigeria.

This month’s gathering promises to be a special occasion, bringing together artists, enthusiasts, and patrons to celebrate the accomplishments of Lemi Ghariokwu and Ini Dan.

Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, exhibitions, and performances showcasing the vibrant landscape of Nigerian art.

Share

Please follow and like us: