Ojetola: You Don’t Need Massive Budget To Make Impact In Film Making

From navigating the high sea as a sailor, Samuel Ojetola, an emerging Nigerian filmmaker, has carved a unique creative path defined by resilience, vision, and a deep connection to authentic storytelling. As a filmmaker, Samuel is deeply drawn to psychological thrillers and emotionally charged narratives. His ability to weave intensity and suspense into grounded, human stories has earned him international recognition. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Samuel spoke about moving from being a sailor to filmmaking, why he is open to local and international collaboration, advice to younger stars among others.

Your journey from being a sailor to a filmmaker is fascinating. What moment made you decide to leave the sea behind and pursue storytelling through film?

It was during one of those long, almost meditative voyages across the Atlantic. The kind where the silence is deafening, and the sky seems to blend into the ocean. I started writing in a notebook just to make sense of my thoughts, stories, fragments of ideas, and moments I’d witnessed in different ports. Somewhere between solitude and self-discovery, it hit me: I didn’t just want to write stories, I wanted to bring them to life visually. I wanted to create worlds. That was the spark. I realised film could be the next grand adventure, just like the sea, unpredictable, powerful and deeply human.

How have your years navigating the ocean influenced the way you approach filmmaking and storytelling?

The sea teaches you things no classroom ever will: patience, endurance and how to read silence. You spend days in a rhythm that’s both calming and chaotic. That rhythm is similar to film: waiting for the perfect shot, building tension, embracing calm before the storm. Being at sea made me hyper-aware of the environment and atmosphere, how space can shape emotion. That’s something I bring into my filmmaking. Isolation, longing, and introspection often surface in my stories because I’ve lived them. And when you’ve seen storms up close, you learn to find beauty in the chaos, which is, in many ways, what filmmaking is about.

You hold qualifications in accounting, business, and cinematography. How do these diverse academic experiences shape your work as a filmmaker and entrepreneur?

That trifecta is my secret weapon. Accounting gave me discipline and structure. I understand numbers, costs, and what it takes to keep a project financially viable. My MBA taught me to think strategically, how to build a brand, scale a production company and negotiate value. Then my cinematography training gave me the creative tools to tell stories with visual depth. So, I’m not just a director yelling “action”, I’m also the producer watching the bottom line and the entrepreneur planning for longevity. That balance between art and business is what allows me to run studios like Captain Abbey and Mysticum effectively.

What inspired the creation of Captain Abbey Film Production, and how does it differ from Mysticum Studios in terms of focus and vision?

Captain Abbey Film Production was my first real stake in the industry, a space where I could explore diverse narratives, from commercial content to socially conscious short films. It was about learning the ropes and building trust. Mysticum Studios, on the other hand, is where my soul lives. It’s a creative sanctuary built on a bold vision: to explore mystical, supernatural, and psychological stories deeply rooted in African spiritualism. While Captain Abbey is versatile and broad, Mysticum is laser-focused on redefining what supernatural African cinema can be. It’s experimental, boundary-pushing and determined to compete on the global stage.

Mysticum Studios has a bold mission to lead supernatural cinema in Africa. What does “supernatural storytelling” mean to you, and how do you make it resonate with Nigerian and global audiences?

To me, supernatural storytelling is about tapping into the unseen, the spiritual, the mystical, the metaphysical, and using it as a lens to explore real human emotions. In African cultures, the line between the physical and spiritual is thin. Ancestors, dreams, reincarnation, curses, these are not just stories; they are lived beliefs. At Mysticum, we take those elements and wrap them in powerful narratives that speak to universal feelings like grief, love, fear, and redemption. The goal is to create a bridge, something deeply rooted in our culture, yet visually and emotionally accessible to a global audience. It’s not about horror for the sake of shock, but spiritual resonance that lingers.

What projects should we be expecting from Mysticum Studios?

Right now, we’re in post-production for If Light Ever Comes, a project that explores loss and spiritual awakening in a deeply emotional way. We’re also developing a supernatural horror feature that aims to stand the test of time. We have a slate of mystical dramas and psychological thrillers in the pipeline that explore themes like ancestral vengeance, reincarnation, haunted memories, and possession, all within the context of African belief systems. These stories are visually rich, emotionally layered, and spiritually potent. We’re building something that will outlive trends.

Your short film BROKEN received accolades at international film festivals. What was the core message of that project, and why do you think it connected so strongly with audiences?

BROKEN is a quiet scream. It’s about the emotional silence we carry, especially creatives, how trauma, addiction, and isolation can manifest when we feel unseen. It was shot in a minimalist style with few words, but every frame was emotionally charged. The power of the film lies in its restraint. It didn’t try to be flashy; it just told the truth. And I think audiences connected with that. Regardless of where you’re from, pain and healing are universal. The film wasn’t just about drug use or depression — it was about what it feels like to be drowning in plain sight.

You’re open to collaborations with local and international filmmakers. What kind of partnerships are you currently looking for?

I’m looking for collaborators who believe in the power of genre storytelling, filmmakers, writers, producers, and investors who want to tell fresh, bold stories rooted in African spirituality but styled for a global screen. I want partners who are not afraid to take creative risks, who see value in mystical narratives and want to shape the next wave of African cinema. People who understand that a story about a haunted shrine in Nigeria can be just as emotionally compelling as anything coming out of Hollywood, if told right.

What advice would you give to other creatives from non-traditional backgrounds who want to break into the film industry?

First, don’t ever think your background is a disadvantage. It’s your superpower. Whether you were a sailor, teacher, or mechanic, your life experience is your lens. Use it. Start with what you have. Tell stories that matter to you, even if they seem small. You don’t need a massive budget to make an impact; you need honesty and vision. Also, we as Nigerian filmmakers must raise our standards: better scripts, tighter sound design, intentional post-production, and more authentic storytelling. Consistency, humility, and curiosity will open doors. Just keep creating, the world will catch up.