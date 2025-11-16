Ojelabi Football Competition Will Produce Stars’

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, said the Cornelius Ojelabi football competition (Ojelabi Cup), scheduled to begin on Nov. 15, will bring out stars and talents among the youth in Badagry Division. Sule disclosed this during a press briefing organised by the Local Organising Committee of the competition which is organised in honour of the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, ” I am very sure that at the end of this football tournament, we will come up with new Osimhens, new stars and new talents will not only make themselves or their families proud but the division as well. “When the chairman came up with the idea of sponsoring a football tournament in Badagry Division, I was so happy and promised that I would do anything to support it.

“This is because it is going to benefit our youth who form the largest percentage of our population. “We are all aware that employment opportunities in government and private companies are no longer enough for our youth. “But if platforms are provided, it will help a lot of our youth in promoting and engaging them. “This competition will give our youth opportunities to display their capacity and then get them enough exposure that will lead them to greater heights,” he said. Sule urged everyone to give the tournament the required support that will make it work to promote the youth in the Badagry division.

Sule appealed to the officials of the competition to promote integrity, fairness and honesty throughout the tournament. Delivering the message of the APC Chairman in Lagos State, Mrs Bola Akingbehin, his media aide, charged everyone to promote peace, unity and fair play. Speaking, Mr Deji Williams, the Chairman, LOC of the competition, said over 74 teams had registered for the competition in the Badagry division. The winner of the competition will go home with N1m, the second will collect N750,000 while the third place will collect N500,000. A prize of N500,000 was announced for the bestbehaved team by the Commissioner for Tertiary Institutions.