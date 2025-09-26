Ojadah To Commission Capital Projects At Uyo Varsity

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor. Umo Eno is set to host Ambassador Jonathan Marshall Ojadah, Global President and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Apostle Dr Titi-Oluwadare, Global President of TOA Group, at the University of Uyo from September 29 to October 5, 2025.

The seven-day official visit marks a significant milestone for the university, as it will feature the groundbreaking ceremony of several landmark projects funded by the TOA Group.

According to a statement from the university, the projects include a 9,000-bed space capacity smart hostel for students, 500 luxury housing units for academic and non-academic staff, a 400-bed capacity three-star hotel to accommodate University guests and visitors, and the Umo Eno Centre for Development will be inaugurated.

The Umo Eno Centre for Development is a special project dedicated to advancing the capacity, innovation, and leadership skills of the Students’ Union and the student body at large.

Apostle Dr Titi-Oluwadare reaffirm TOA’s commitment to partnering with institutions like the University of Uyo to raise academic infrastructure standards across Africa.

Ambassador Ojada will also express his readiness to embrace global partnerships with the university to positively impact the students, staff, and the wider community.

The visit will feature a series of engagements, including meetings with key stakeholders, interactive sessions with students, and further discussions on strengthening collaborations between the University of Uyo, TOA Group, and international development partners.

The delegation will be received in a colourful ceremony that reflects the institution’s tradition of excellence and hospitality.

This visit and groundbreaking ceremony stand as a testimony to the University’s strategic positioning as a centre of academic excellence, innovation, and global collaboration.