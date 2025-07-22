Oilden Energies CEO Lauds PETAN Boss Over Mentorship Of Young Entrepreneurs

The Managing Director of Oilden Energies, Mr. Oluwatoni Oladiran, has commended the Executive Chairman of Geoplex Nigeria Limited, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, for his deliberate mentorship of young entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oladiran praised Ogunsanya’s leadership traits, which he said have positively impacted the sector through progressive initiatives that encourage players in the energy industry to contribute effectively to the nation’s economic diversification efforts.

He specifically lauded Ogunsanya’s consistent support for startups, including offering valuable advice and assistance during the early stages of their business ventures.

“Engr. Ogunsanya has continued to provide the needed compass for young and established players in the sector to tap into available opportunities for the overall development of the country,” Oladiran stated.

He noted that since Ogunsanya assumed leadership of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), a new energy has been infused into the association’s efforts to help members derive maximum value from the crude oil value chain.

Oladiran added, “I wish to express my profound appreciation to Engr. Wole Ogunsanya for the pivotal and impactful role he has been playing in the lives of young and old players in the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.

“It is gratifying to note that he has continued to mobilize members and non-members of the association, especially local players and manufacturers, to contribute meaningfully to the Federal Government’s diversification efforts.

“It is also to the credit of PETAN under his leadership that members have collectively and individually assisted in strengthening indigenous businesses, helping them thrive and employ many Nigerians in a sustainable manner.”