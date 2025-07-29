Oilden Energies CEO Canvasses Mentorship Of Young Entrepreneurs

The Managing Director, Oilden Energies, Mr. Oluwatoni Oladiran has said there is the need to continue mentorship of young entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

In a statement, he stated that mentorship will increase local content compliance and even increase professionals in Nigeria whose skills can be exported.

Noting that there are many vibrant, and knowledgeable indigenous professionals in the oil and gas sector, he stated that such knowledge should continue to be transferred to the younger generation for continuity in and growth of the sector.

He lauded the Executive Chairman of Geoplex Nigeria Limited, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, for his deliberate mentorship of young entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, Ogunsanya’s leadership traits have also positively influenced the sector through progressive initiatives that have spurred players in the energy sector to effectively contribute to the nation’s efforts at economic diversification.

He stated that Ogunsanya has continued to provide the needed compass for young and old players in the sector to utilise opportunities for the overall development of the country.

He added that since the coming on board of the Ogunsanya led executive committee of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), a new fillip has been added to efforts of members to derive maximum value from crude oil value chain.

Oladiran said: “It is gratifying to note the fact that Engr. Ogunsanya has continued to mobilise members and non-members of the association, especially local players and manufacturers of petroleum products and by-products in a sustainable manner to contribute to the diversification efforts of the Federal Government.”