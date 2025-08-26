Oilden Energies Begins Retail Lubricant Marketing

Oilden Energies Limited has ventured into retail marketing of its lubricant products to its growing customer base. The development is in a remarkable shift in business strategy and to further deepen its share in the lubricant sub-sector of the oil and gas industry.

According to a statement, Oiden Energies has also floated a new entity called Oiden Shadow and Deep Water Ltd to cater for its clientele base in the maritime industry. “These developments took place recently at the well-attended presentation ceremonies, which took place in Lagos recently, which saw the management unveiling the various categories of their product lines to the general public.

“Mostly automobile lubricants, three main products of the company mainly SAE 20W-50 and the SAE 5W-30 and the two-stroke engine oil were unveiled to the public. Chief Executive Officer of Oilden Energies, Mr. Oluwatoni Oladiran, described it as a measure to further deepen the relevance of the company in the lubricant subsector of the oil and gas industry.

He said: “We’ve taken our time to brainstorm on how to serve Nigeria’s energy sector in a proper way. And we’ve been able to come to a conclusion that with OILDEN products and with things that we seem to offer the market, we are going to serve Nigerians in a very, very better way.

“Already we have those products flooded the market, but having in mind the other side of introducing products in the market, adulteration, counterfeiting. We are supposed to present our products in a position such that it cannot be adulterated and to minimize counterfeiting. “The quality of products we are introducing, like the 20W-50, is semi-synthetic. It lasts longer in your vehicle. Equally, the 5W-30 and the two-stroke, they have a higher specification than the one in the market.