Oil Workers Kick Over Forceful Ejection Of Colleagues From Rig

The leadership of Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has expressed concerns over an attempt by security personnel to forcefully eject their members from an oil rig.

In an urgently alert to the Federal Government, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Department of State Security and the general public about the ugly development, the NUPENG in a statment signed by the President, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, said the Nigeria military and other armed security forces were being contracted to illegally and forcefully eject/evacuate workers, who are members of NUPENG from the Oritsetimeyin rig solely because the workers are demanding for implementation of agreement duly reached and signed with them.

The union said it was really unfortunate and saddening that in a democratic setting and at this age, some employers and some state collaborators would be making attempts to use brute force to settle industrial relations issues.

NUPENG said: “It is imperative to note that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services and its labour contractors who are the operators of the Oritsetimeyin rig, believe they are above the laws and directives of regulatory authorities in Nigeria.

“It should be noted that these companies have penchant for running away with workers terminal benefits and we have written earlier on their unscrupulous antics to the office of National Security Adviser and Department of State Security on this and warned that these companies are reaping off Nigerian workers.

“They also have unbridled disregard for Nigerian institutions and have severally displayed the disrespects to our key institutions and have vehemently refused to obey the agreement reached by all parties to pay workers their severance package.”

The statement said it was important to let the general public know that these agreements were reached at various meetings convened by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission variously as follows, online meeting held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 and physical meeting in Abuja from September 24 to 27, 2024.

“It is also instructive that part of these meetings were witnessed by the representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Arising from these meetings, workers and the Union were also assured by the leadership of these institutions that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine and its Labour Contractors, will not be allowed to renege on the agreement that was finally signed, on 7th October, 2024.

“Unfortunately, and true to their character, instead of Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine and its Labour Contractors to comply with the Agreement, these Companies decided once again to renege on its commitments with impunity.

“From all indications, the workers and the Union have been deceived again in similar manner to 2022 and the Union cannot fold its arms and allow such deception and dishonesty to prevail.

“The union, hereby cautions the Nigeria military and other Security Forces not to allow themselves to be deceived and used against the harmless workers who have rendered so much services with the sweats and blood just to put food on the table for their families,” the statement said.

The union, therefore, called on the authorities of the Nigerian Army and other security forces to direct their men to desist forthwith from any attempt to threaten, intimidate, harass / coerce or forcefully evacuate its members from the rig, thereby denying them their legitimate demands.

“It must be noted that this issue is purely an industrial relations matter and not a warfare/ military conflict, hence, the union cannot and should not be intimidated into abdicating our responsibility to members of the Union.

