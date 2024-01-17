Oil tycoon, 5,000 supporters dump PDP for APC in Abia State

Prominent businessman, Chief Chris Odinaka Igwe, yesterday, dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC), after a marathon meeting with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State. A source close to the former Abia State Governor confirmed the defection of Igwe alongside over 5,000 of his supporters. “Chief Chris Igwe has joined the APC after meeting with his business ally and friend, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

It is a big plus for the APC in Umunneochi Local Government Area and Abia State in general,” the source said. Igwe is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited and the Chairman of Chrisnak Groups Limited. He is also a recipient of the National Award, Officer of Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).