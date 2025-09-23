Oil: Top Player Canvases Tax Incentives To Attract More Investors

A former Managing Director of Mobil Nigeria, Olu Onakoya, has advised the Federal Government to make tax favourable to investors in petroleum industry in order to attract more investments. He also said that the regulatory environment had to be put right and made friendly to woo more multinationals and return those that have divested from the country. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend.

Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited had said that reforms in the oil and gas sector, driven by the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and Executive Orders issued by President Bola Tinubu, attracted about $17 billion in foreign investment in 2024.

The Executive Vice President of Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Udy Ntia, spoke on “Spotlight: Attracting Investment for Oil and Gas,” at an investor session at the 2025 CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Texas, USA. According to him, the reforms have significantly liberalised the regulatory framework and offered incentives for cost recovery, royalty payments, and profit-sharing mechanisms.

He stated that Nigeria was well-positioned as a safe and attractive destination for investment adding that the country was expanding its oil and gas industry to meet rising global energy demand driven by geopolitical tensions and the energy policies of the US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ntia said: “For us in Nigeria, despite global energy security concerns, including those in Europe, we see significant opportunities. We have strategically positioned our assets to leverage the current strong price environment, which has remained favourable over the past two to three years. As a result, we anticipate substantial investment inflows into the sector.

“Nigeria offers a stable democracy, improved security, and a businessfriendly regulatory framework. We welcome investors from China, India, and beyond to partner with us in unlocking the vast potential of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. “Gas will play a critical role in Nigeria’s energy future.

We are expanding our gas infrastructure in collaboration with partners such as Shell, ENI, and Total. Our LNG Train 7 project is advancing, and we are investing in domestic pipeline networks to meet local energy demands.” Onakoya stated that it was very important for Nigeria to increase its production, adding that the government was trying to encourage the multinationals to come back.

He, however, said that an appreciable response from the multinationals had yet to be actualized. He said: “To attract more investment, the regulatory environment has to be put right. That’s key. The government has to very clearly make its position known on how to encourage investments, particularly in the shallow waters where the indigenous players are. The multinationals have moved further deep sea offshore.

“Secondly, all the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) issues, the government should have the boldness to implement them as per the law. “Thirdly, the new tax regime, we really don’t know how it’s going to play out. The oil companies have to be made comfortable. Local or multinational, whatever, the tax laws will favor investments and so on.

So those are the basic things. And then the local content, though a lot of the emphasis is on equipment, I believe personally that we should now begin to put a lot of emphasis on human capital development on the local content issues.

Through training, through exposure to technology, through developing local standards, so that Nigerians can play a bigger role in the oil industry. “Of course, there are also the security issues. I think they are working hard on that. And that’s why the oil production ramped up to 1.7 million barrels per day in July..

Crude oil production has ramped up, though a recent report of the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries showed that it slumped instead of going up. Remember, oil prices are also reduced, particularly in Europe and North America. So there will be the demand side of oil in the future. Whatever it is, if it slumps today, it can rise tomorrow.

I don’t think we should be discouraged by that.” He added: “There should be consistency in the government’s policy to attract investment. Whether oil or any other industry, that goes without saying. It is not only related to the oil industry. Wherever investors go, they want to see consistency in the application of the law and of standard.

We know about our challenge in the sea port about corruption issues. The world wants to see very clear directions that are serious about tackling corruption. “There is also the need to foster peace in host communities to guarantee safety of investment.

Security is not just about people tapping into the pipelines, it is also about community issues. People welcome investors and investors looking after their host communities very well so that there is fairness all over. Oil theft also should be dealt with so that people will be assured of their investment.

Security has at least two components: theft and community relations. “Most of the indigenous investors operate offshore where the community issues are a lot more profound, the security issues are also important. Unlike big players who are not operating offshore where nobody can reach them. Whether it is local or foreign investors, they rules apply equally.”