Oil Thieves To Pay Nigerian Govt 10m Fine

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State which convicted two persons identified as Olufunsho Dayo Chevy and Uwem Udo Nya for oil theft and sentenced them to a fine of N20 million has been ordered to pay 5 million each to the Federal Government account.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the conviction and sentencing of Chevy and Nya for oil theft alongside a vessel, MT New Angel, and a company, Edi Eurolink Distribution, was secured by ECC, Uyo Zonal Command.

According to the statement, the convicts who were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory and handed over to the EFCC on July 30, 2024, pleaded guilty to the charge in court

Oyewale stated that the convicts were sentenced by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Calabar on a one-count charge bordering on stealing and unlicensed dealing on petroleum products.

