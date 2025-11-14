Oil Theft: Until Culprits’re Jailed, It Won’t Stop – King Dakolo

King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Bayelsa State, has once again revealed that until the main oil thieves in the Niger Delta are prosecuted and jailed, oil theft will not end in the region.

Speaking on Wednesday evening at the NCDMB Towers, Yenagoa during his Book reading: Pirates of the Gulf, King Dakolo who is also the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa State, said the Oil thieves are sitting comfortably at Abuja and other parts of the world and not the victims of oil thievery who scoop the oil with jerrycans.

King Dakolo maintained that after close to three decades of concerted efforts towards preventing oil and gas thievery and vandalisation, they have not been able to apprehend one oil thief, stating that you can’t see any oil thief in any of the prisons.

The King added: “I proudly say here that if you go to Kuje Prison, Kogi Prison or Kirikiri Prison, you won’t see any name of a celebrated oil thief in jail.

In fact, no oil thief has ever been jailed. “And like I told some soldiers yesterday, if one oil thief is apprehended, arraigned, tried and jailed, oil thieving will stop instantly.”