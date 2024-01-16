Oil Theft: Tinubu hails Tantita Security Services, others over achievements

President Bola Tinubu Monday commended Tantita Security Services Limited and the other security agencies for combating oil theft and hailed their collaborative efforts yielding results. Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, gave the commendation on behalf of the President while inspecting the impounded MT. Kali and paraded suspects by Tantita and other security agencies at Oporoza, Delta State.

The CDS flanked by top officials of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL and top military brass promised to deal ruthlessly with oil thieves and their sponsors. He noted that the arrested vessel will be destroyed in line with standard practice to serve as deterrent to others. Musa urged the media to stop creating disaffection between government and Private security agencies working together to achieve better results.

He said: “We are here based on the report of the arrest of this ship, and I think it’s a major achievement. “It shows that we’re committed in ensuring that we stop this criminality within the maritime environment.

“This is a collaborative effort and it will continue to collaborate with the NNPC, the others, private security agencies, the main Federal Government agencies are also working together. “I don’t want a situation where we create the impression as if there’s enmity between this group and that group. “We’re working for the same team, we’re all Nigerians, this is our country. “Whatever is happening here is an act of criminality that must be stopped by all means.

“So, I want to make it very clear that all Nigerians must put hands on deck to ensure that we stop these acts.” “The country is bleeding. We need all the funds we need so that this country can grow and develop and it is just by stopping these criminals like this, that will make that very possible. “So why we’re here, is to come and see to identify them. The chief of Defense Intelligence is going to go straight into investigation as to who is involved, what was taken, who sent them, and this is because we want to catch the perpetrators.