Oil Theft: Tantita, NSCDC Renew Partnership Strategies

The Tantita Security Services Limited and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have renewed their partnership strategies to combat the menace of oil criminality in the Niger Delta region.

The CommandantGeneral of NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi, who led a team of top officers of the formation in the region, during an operational facilities tour, to visit the Founder of Tantita, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) and the Managing Director of Tantita, Chief Kestin Pondi, at Oporoza and Warri respectively, agreed that for the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Tinubu to yield the desired resort, the two estaishments must work as undivided entity to safeguard he waterways of far-flung creeks of the Niger Delta.

The CommandantGeneral said the tour would enable him get first hand information about his men and strengthen the relationship between the corps and Tantita.

He acknowledged that oil remained the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria, hence men of the civil defence should work with Tantita to justify its mandate to protect oil assets.

