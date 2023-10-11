Oil Theft: Senate orders probe of security agencies in N’Delta

The Senate has ordered a thorough investigation into the activities of security forces and militia groups allegedly using various methods to steal crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

The probe came on the heels of a motion containing allegations that some bad eggs within the security agencies conspire with unscrupulous figures within the oil industry to engage in the illicit activities.

Presenting the lead debate, the sponsor of the motion, Sen. Ned Nwoko (Delta North), noted that available data had shown that pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering had brought Nigeria into serious economic crisis.

He said oil theft had cost Nigeria a staggering revenue loss of N2.3 trillion this year alone. “The current collaborative efforts involving the Joint Task Force of the Nigerian military, operations like Operation Delta Safe and Operation Dakartada Barawo, along with the contributions of various security entities, state and local governments, and International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the Niger Delta region have yielded positive results.

“These efforts have led to an increase in oil production, reaching 1.51 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023. This figure marks an improvement from the 1.49 million barrels per day recorded in the same quarter of 2022 and is notably higher than the production volume of 1.34 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Despite the efforts of certain military personnel and security agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta region, there are individuals within these institutions who engage in illicit activities.

“These individuals collaborate with unscrupulous figures within the oil industry to undermine the nation’s economy,” he said. Nwoko observed that oil theft in Nigeria thrived due to a troubling collaboration between security forces, militia groups, the local population, and certain employees within oil companies.

He said that given Nigeria’s vast oil and gas reserves, one would expect crude oil production to continuously increase, aligning with OPEC’s production quota of 1.74 million barrels per day.

However, he said that has not been the case and there had been accusations and counter-accusations of oil bunkering and various other crimes between the military and local militia groups.

These allegations, he said, underscored the significant level of sabotage and disruption to the nation’s economic backbone.

“In 2022, it was reported that Nigeria suffered daily losses of approximately 437,000 barrels of crude oil, amounting to a value of $23 million, due to criminal activities. “In March 2023, Nigeria incurred a substantial loss of 65.7 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $83 per barrel, translating to a staggering revenue loss of N2.3 trillion as a result of oil theft,” he said.

Nwoko urged the Senate to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of the oil thieves and their collaborators in the security forces. Some lawmakers, who contributed to the debate, kicked against any investigation and argued that previous investigations did not yield any significant result. They rather called for punitive measures against perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering.

However, the Senate has directed its committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), Host Communities and Niger Delta Affairs) to carry out a holistic investigation into the actions of security forces, militia groups, the locals, oil company employees and any individual or entity suspected to be involved in oil theft.

The joint committee has six weeks to carry out the assignment and report back to the Senate.