Oil Theft Ruining Nigeria’s Economy, Says Lori-Ogbebor

Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori-Ogbebor is an activist from the Niger Delta, whose business interests sprawl across agriculture, real estate and hotels. In this interview, she speaks on current economic challenges in the country and offered some solutions to take Nigeria out of the woods. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

What’s your take on the economic hardship across the country?

When the President won the presidential election, I congratulated him, and reminded him that I had doubts about his capacity to deliver. Now that he is there he should be courageous and fix the many problems in the country. This country is on the verge. It can go either way. If it goes well, people will thank those around the President because God used them to fix the country. If the country goes the other way, nobody will thank them. Today, things are bad but there are some of us who are confident that things will get better. A lot of people think the removal of subsidy is the only reason things are difficult, but that is not true. The stealing of our oil is one of the major problems because it affects the revenue accruing to the government. More people are even stealing oil. So, if the President didn’t take away subsidy, there would still be problems.

The President needs to make all of us know that Nigeria has one product that is saleable. That product is oil. It is the only product that fetches foreign exchange for the country. I don’t doubt his capability because he is an experienced political leader. However, she should be ready to offend his friends if he must fix the root in the system. We must speak the truth to ourselves about what needs to be done for us to move on. In saving this country, the President should consider the long term and short term measures. As an employer of labour whose business is also affected by the multiplier effect of foreign exchange crisis, what do you think the managers of the economy should do? The President should not be ashamed to limit the allocation of foreign exchange to the basic things we need in the country. It shouldn’t be allocated to the importation of luxury goods because this is not the time for luxury.

The nation should survive first before thinking of luxury items. It is the depletion of our foreign reserves that is responsible for the sorry state of our currency. Therefore, the little we have shouldn’t be used to service the luxurious desires of a few. We did it before during the time of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. There was a ban on products that shouldn’t come into the country. And it worked for us at the time. We can do it again because we are in trouble. The President should be deeply involved in the running of the oil sector to be able to monitor activities. The manufacturing sector and transport sectors should be prioritised in the allocation of foreign exchange. We haven’t got the money to service luxury because Nigeria is dying. So, the President should act and ensure that foreign exchange isn’t allocated for things we do not really need.

The state governments should also look inward and start producing the cash crops that earned us foreign exchange in the 1960s. We have groundnuts, rubber, cocoa and palm oil in different parts of the country. The state governments should revive the cultivation of these cash crops. When they are produced, there a lot of products in the value chain that can earn us foreign exchange and reduce pressure on the foreign exchange that comes from oil. Why people like us say that if Tinubu fails, Nigeria fails is because people don’t realise our position as regards productivity. Oil is our only product and all the elites feed from oil. What the President should do is what China did. He should close our doors and ensure that we revive our productive sectors.

Do you think the President has the competent team to carry out his reforms?

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and Babatunde Fashola are two men I proudly call ‘Surulere Boys’. I don’t want them to go far away from the President. People will annoy them but they shouldn’t bother about it. They should replicate what they did in Lagos in Abuja. Old people like us are praying for them to help the President achieve his lofty dreams for Nigeria. I am challenging them to succeed because they have everything to succeed. The first time I took note of the services of Gbajabiamila was when they fixed the canal behind my hotel. The dredging project was sponsored by the World Bank. The place was divided into two. Gbajabiamila took one part, and the project was well executed. But the other side, which was given to another politician, ended up as an abandoned project. At some point, the project was given to Gbajabiamila and he executed it properly. Since then, there is no longer flooding in that area. He did so many projects in Surulere and other parts of Lagos.

We all know the antecedents of Fashola. He performed well in Lagos. That is why I want them to replicate their success in Abuja. To be successful in life you must be diligent and courageous. You must be prepared to make sacrifices. I find these qualities in Gbajabiamila and Fashola. That is why I am telling them to give maximum support to the President. People know their capabilities. People are quietly appreciating what they have done. Nigeria has only one product that is sellable. That product is oil. It gives us foreign exchange from which we can buy the necessary things to fix our country. Therefore, there is no shame in saying we are going to limit use of the money derived from it to the needs of the country. We should not be ashamed to do that because that is what we did before. Those things that are necessary to our livelihoods, the foreign exchange should be made available to acquire those things. Don’t worry or care about anybody else, don’t please anybody.

I am sorry to say that I trained some of my children in England, but now, it is difficult. We, the elites, know that we have to build good schools and universities here. In the past, our universities used to rank the best but what has happened to us? Everybody now wants to send their children to universities in England. Some of them now live in England. Nigeria is dying because the goose that lays the golden egg is dying. Are we going to let the goose die? If things are changed in the short term, people will begin to respect Nigeria and the President. The quickest way to do it is through oil. There are also products like groundnut. The state governments have the lands, it is just determination. For instance, if they say they would produce groundnuts, in six months, they would have prepared and cultivated the land.

How do you see the devaluation of Naira in recent times?

There was a time when the Naira was so strong and we were being begged to take loans but we refused. Because of our self determination, we were self-sufficient. There should be plans for the long and short term. For the short term, you can cultivate groundnut and in six months, we will be producing it for export. Out of it, we can make feeds for fish because it is proteinous. We can also export corn, which is also a short term product. In the short term, they can give us extra foreign exchange. We will have enough for our manufacturers too. They can now set up vegetable oil plants. For corn, we can take the shafts and use them also as feed for fish. All over the world, farmers are there producing food. There is a long chain from farming to production. There are people turning groundnut into oil, there are those who turn it into animal feed. For corn, there are people who turn it into many things, like custard and baby foods. There is a big value chain. Farming is another way to save this country.

As farmers, we know the products that we can cultivate for three months and we will be able to get something. Let all of us put our heads together and say we want to produce groundnuts like it was before. That groundnut will give us oil, feeds. Its byproducts are many. We can export it. Del- ta and Edo states have timber and rubber, we should go back to it. The governments of those states can revamp themselves in six months if they export palm oil, rubber and timber. How can Delta be crying of hunger? We should look into these things that can give us immediate help rather than tell Tinubu to urinate oil. Abuja has no oil, his office has no oil. Can all the elites in this country tell us where they got their money? Where did they plant cocoa? They are busy selling the little foreign exchange we have and are sharing it in the banks.

We must speak the truth to ourselves, we should stop looking for a scapegoat. Where we should hold the President responsible now is transparency. We cannot keep manipulating. We are only manipulating our economy. We should speak the truth and give the President the peace of mind to look after our economy. We expect the President and his people to put certain structures in place.

But we also have mineral resources…

For minerals, there are people all over the world who are good at turning it into something excellent. It is also a value chain. All over the world, there are manufacturers producing various items. In our own cases there is nothing like that. What are we listening to daily? People talk about Aliko Dangote whose products are dependent on foreign exchange. It is good for people to realise why people like us say that if Tinubu fails, the country will fail. It’s because we, Nigerians, do not understand our position as regards productivity. We should realise that oil is our main product and all the elites who hang on to it should know that they are the cause of the increase in oil price. The petrol stations should also know that they contributed to the pump price.

It is not the subsidy. The problem we are having isn’t the subsidy, but pump price which is a result of everyone hanging on to the oil as their means of livelihood. It is only for us now to know the truth and tell ourselves that we have failed that. We have to let ourselves know that oil should be left as the soul of the country to help us produce the foreign exchange. We should also not deceive ourselves about farming because it is the easiest way for us.