Oil Theft: Otuaro Pledges Pap’s Support For Defence Team

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator Dennis Otuaro has assured the Defense Headquarters Joint Monitoring Team that the body will support its mandate to curb crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in Niger Delta.

He made the promise when the team led by Major General Jamil Jimoh visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the joint monitoring team deserved support towards reducing the menace of illegal oil bunkering, and attacks on critical oil assets. In a statement, Otuaro said the Office was willing to work with the joint monitoring team.

He stressed that it was part of the mandate assigned to him by President Bola Tinubu in the government’s determination to address the challenges in the region.

He expressed delight that the country’s oil production output had reached 1.8 million barrels per day due to the intensified fight against crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

He said: “I know that the essence of the PAP is for national and human security in the country and the region. We are going to work with you at any time.

“It’s part of the things we can do within the mandate given to me by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu. “Based on that, we will collaborate with you to ensure the eradication of oil bunkering and other related activities in Niger Delta.

“The country’s oil production output is on the rise and has reached 1.8 million barrels per day as announced sometime last week by the NNPCL. We are confident that it will increase more than that.”

He said the PAP was vigorously implementing the reintegration phase of the programme through initiatives in formal education, vocational training, and post-training empowerment of delegates, beneficiaries and women while also deepening stakeholders’ engagement for sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Otuaro further told the joint monitoring team that with more funding, the programme’s expanding scope would be better managed and administered in the strategic interest of national security and stability.

