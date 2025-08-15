Oil Theft: NNPCL Urges Oil Communities To Deepen Cooperation With PINL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has called on communities that host oil pipelines in the Eastern corridor of the Niger Delta to deepen their collaboration with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in order to prevent oil thieves from sabotaging the country’s economy.

The head of operations of NNPCL, Eastern Corridor of the Project Monitoring Office, Engr Akponine Omojevwe, who made the appeal at a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, called for effective collaboration between the host communities and PINL.

He said that although the pipelines are now safer due to the active involvement of host communities with PINL in securing the pipelines, he pointed out that the recent successes recorded in pipeline protection can be improved upon with more work.

“We want to emphasise that there must be collaboration between PINL and the communities. PINL has gone the extra mile by approving scholarships for the host communities; they have gone out to make sure their areas of operations benefit from their activities.

“Let us make sure that in this task of securing the pipelines, we support them, don’t destroy their equipment,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, has attributed the success recorded in pipeline protection to the robust partnership between the company and its host communities.

He said: “PINL recorded zero infraction in the past month contributing to increased national crude oil production. The Federal Government has met its 2025 oil and gas sector revenue due to peace and stability in the communities hosting oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which the Chairman of FIRS has confirmed.

“These results underscore the strength and effectiveness of our partnership, which can be attributed to consistent application of proven strategies such as safety measures for surveillance personnel, timely salary payments, rapid dispute resolution within communities, amongst others, which, combined efforts have resulted in reduced downtime and increased trust.”

Mezeh used the medium to update the stakeholders on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) packages for youths and women of the host communities, reiterating PINL’s commitment to sustainable energy security in the country.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to sustainable energy security, in full alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

“We have a shared responsibility to rescue our economy from further bleeding, and achieving this goal requires that all hands remain on deck,” he said.