Oil Theft: Nigeria Loses 400,000 Barrels Of Crude Per Day – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu has claimed that despite efforts to stop the problem of crude oil theft, the Federal Government has continued to lose 400,000 barrels of crude oil each day to local and foreign criminals.

Ribadu made this remark when led a presidential team to examine the oil and gas facilities at Owaza in Abia and Odogwa in Rivers’ Etche Local Government Area on Saturday.

He claimed that pipeline vandalism and oil theft had a detrimental influence on the economy of the country and were partially to blame for the country’s rising cost of living.

According to Ribadu, when pipelines are broken, artisanal refinery operators only gather a small amount of crude oil; the environment receives much bigger amounts of oil.

“It’s unfortunate that few individuals would steal our common resources, and in the process cause unbelievable loss to both the nation, communities and the people.

“Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million barrels of crude daily, but we are currently producing less than 1.6 million barrels due to theft and vandalism of pipelines.

“So, we are talking about 400,000 barrels of crude oil going to waste with few criminals and economic saboteurs not even getting much out of it,” he said.

“The value of 400,000 barrels of oil today is about 4 million dollars, and every day, we lose this amount because of this irresponsible behaviour.

“If you multiply 4 million dollars by 365 days (one year), you will see that it is a lot of money running into billions of dollars.

“Currently, the country is in desperate need of money as the Naira is continuously losing its value because we earn less money.

“If we earn more money, it will not only help strengthen our currency but reflect in everything, including the cost of living in the country,” he added.

The NSA said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was worried about the trend and was already taking appropriate action to confront it.

According to him, a small number of people are undermining significant government investments made in developing infrastructure for the benefit of all, which is also causing environmental destruction.

Ribadu urged the formation of a unified front to combat oil theft and put an end to the long-running attacks on the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

“We are working hard with the security forces and those employed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to secure our facilities and end this madness called oil theft,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Baduru Abubakar, the minister of defence, and Gen. Christopher Musa, the chief of the military staff, were also members of the presidential delegation that met with the NSA.

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri were some of the other participants.

The team included the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo, senior management representatives from the NNPCL, as well as other top security professionals.