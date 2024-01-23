Oil Theft: N’Delta Minister Calls For In-Depth Investigation

The Minister of Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh, has called for an in-depth investigation into oil theft in the oil-bearing region to ascertain those who are actually responsible for the act.

Momoh said this in an interaction with newsmen after he led a delegation of South-south traditional rulers to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa today.

Momoh, who stressed the importance of constant interaction between the President and the stakeholders in that region, said the traditional rulers were close to the people and could help moderate the activities of the youth in order to checkmate pipeline vandalization and oil theft.

He said the government should engage the Niger Delta youth in entrepreneurial training to keep them busy and away from oil theft.

The Minister however raised the doubt whether oil theft was being done by the youth or the officials in charge.

He said “But generally I think we may also carry out some kind of holistic examination on what we call oil theft in Nigeria; whether is not even the kind of professional stealing from even the people who are even producing the oil because if there is no vandalisation and yet you are talking of oil theft.

“I think it has got to a point where the government will also look critically into this so-called oil theft whether it is actually oil theft or those people who are in charge are the ones stealing the oil and giving it a different name believing that it is the youths of the region because I understand that even at the point of loading to overseas, they can reduce the figure and at the end of the day you think the oil is stolen. I think that these are areas that the government will have to look at in due course.”

Chairman of Delta state traditional rulers, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, who also spoke with newsmen, said they were in the Villa to present their requests to the President.

He said “There are a lot of things that we said he should do for us like the East-West Road that has been abandoned for so many years and most of the roads in the South-South. You cannot have access to Abuja from PortHarcourt to Aba, passable from Benin to Uromi to Okene are not passable.

“We also felt like he should try and link up the Itakpe railway to Abuja Railway so that right from Warri we can safely drive to Abuja. What about the abandoned ports? We feel that if those ports are revived it will bring employment for our people and it will improve the economy of this country.”