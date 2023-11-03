Oil Theft: Navy Uncovers Vandalised NNPCL Pipeline In Lagos

The Navy has said its Ship Beecroft has discovered two punctured points on the pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Base Information Officer, Sub-Lieutenant HA Collins, in a statement obtained by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday, said the punctured points were being used by vandals to allegedly siphon petroleum products between Atlas Cove and Ijegun areas of Lagos State.

He claimed that the points were being used by vandals to connect hoses and pumping machines to allegedly steal huge quantities of fuel conveyed along the pipeline.

He stated that such alleged sabotage posed a significant threat to the nation’s economy.

According to him, the NNS Beecroft patrol team led by Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, in collaboration with the Maritime Component of Operation Awatse made the discovery.

Collins said: “At approximately 11:45 am, on 1 November 2023 between Atlas Cove and Ijegun in Lagos State, the NNS Beecroft patrol team swiftly responded to credible human intelligence, which led to the discovery of two punctured points along the NNPCL pipeline.

“These points were being utilized by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), conveyed along the pipeline, posing a significant threat to the nation’s product availability as well as the economic well-being of Nigerians.

“Following the discovery of these punctured points, the NNPCL has been alerted, and immediate repairs are underway to stall losses. Simultaneously, efforts are ongoing to detect and rectify other potential vulnerabilities along the pipeline, ensuring a comprehensive approach to deter future illicit activities.

“This discovery undoubtedly brings to the fore, that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain and fostering economic prosperity for our beloved nation.”